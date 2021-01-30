We would like to commend Page Memorial Valley Health for their well-managed COVID-19 vaccine clinic held on Jan. 21. We signed up on the phone, arrived at the designated time, answered a few questions, and went into the hospital for our vaccine. We were asked to wait 15 minutes for any possible reactions, and then we were permitted to leave.
Thank you for such good organized service Page Memorial.
Linda and Ronnie Good
Luray
