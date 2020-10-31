We write in response to Ramona Sanders’ recent piece “The American Dream And Promise Act.” We agree with Ms. Sanders that Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients are integral members of society, which is why, as fellow people of faith, we have called for immediate passage of the American Dream and Promise Act to offer TPS recipients and Dreamers a path to citizenship. In Virginia alone, an estimated 6,700 TPS holders work in industries deemed by the Department of Homeland Security to be “essential critical infrastructure,” such as health care, agriculture, and manufacturing. As TPS holders are risking their lives for the good of the country in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, we should be focused on protection not deportation.
We thank Ms. Sanders for bringing awareness to this issue, and we promise to keep pushing for passage of the American Dream and Promise Act.
Mark Warner and Tim Kaine
U.S. Senators Representing Virginia
(1) comment
Actually, what these two life-long politicians are pushing for is the American Worker Replacement Act. Not only have Mr. Warner and Mr. Kaine consistently put the interests of cheap imported foreign labor over the American family in general, but also the historic Virginia working family as well through job replacement and stagnant wages – and yes, those historic working families these two politicians have long undermined are both white Virginia working families and black Virginia working families.
A Harris-Biden win would result in a massive influx of more cheap foreign labor and a massive amnesty-to-citizenship, basically reducing the American working family to destitution and going to the back of the employment line – American workers are just not as docile as the imported labor. This is not a guess. It is a Harris-Biden promise.
