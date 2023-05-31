Although there are a handful of misguided nonprofit managers in Harrisonburg, who have worked the city into a frenzy over housing issues, pushing rotten out-of-state proposals like the “Bluestone Town Center;” there are also good local businessmen who deserve recognition for their sensible development work.
Among these, I would like to highlight and thank Barry Kelley and Matchbox Realty.
Matchbox has been working to provide new housing in existing buildings without overdevelopment. Among the many Matchbox projects is the Bradley Foundry Complex on Old South High. Barry and his crew have transformed this dilapidated historic property and it will soon be a thriving part of our community, housing folks and preserving the history of our town.
Thank you to Barry Kelley and Matchbox Reality for your historically-informed and sensible development. We need more people like you, and less of the others.
Evan Knappenberger Harrisonburg
