I write to applaud an employee of the DN-R who has been the most diligent and conscientious paper carrier that we have ever had. Claude Legg informed us today in writing that he is becoming a day shift employee of the DN-R and will no longer deliver our paper.
Mr. Legg is kind and gracious, and we will miss his service. He was able to deliver our newspaper on days that the mail did not get delivered! He is truly dedicated to his job. Thank you for your years of service, Mr. Legg! We hope you get to "sleep in" a few mornings now. Godspeed to you and your wife!
Kathy Whitten
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.