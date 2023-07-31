I admit that I was “ticked off” when the DN-R announced that it was cutting back publication to five days a week, having the paper printed so far out of town that the news would be two to four days late, not cutting back on subscription rates to account for one less newspaper per week, et cetera.
But after a few days to cool, I reassessed how valuable it is to at least have a local paper to include obituaries, local club and church news, local social happenings, local opinions and local sports, no matter how late they are reported. So, I am grateful that we have the DN-R and will continue to support it with my subscription.
Secondly, I wish to thank the DN-R for carrying differing viewpoints on the editorial page. I especially commend you for printing the open forum from Susan Sheridan on July 27 regarding the observation that Representative Ben Cline is “more focused on the goals of radical conservatives than on constituent opinions.” I couldn’t agree more and hope that Representative Cline gets the message that he “is leaving many constituents without representation.”
I also appreciate the open forum by Dr. Joseph Crockett, entitled “Back to Basics?” which appeared in the July 26 issue of DN-R. I completely agree with him that those who are calling for schools to go “back to basics,” have no idea that our teachers are still teaching the same basics for which we have to thank for our own education. I will vote for Dr. Charlotte McQuilkin, who understands what education really is.
Fred W. Swartz
Bridgewater
(1) comment
I wonder if this is what Ben Cline thinks of Fred Swartz's commentary.....
Ben Cline...Republican...173,352 votes...64.5% Jennifer Lewis...Democrat...95,410....35.5%
Total reported
268,762
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.