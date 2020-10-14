I want to take this opportunity to thank Donald Trump, our president, for all he has done during his first term of office. His leadership and approach to problem solving definitely gets my attention. Mr. Trump’s family values are very, very noteworthy and his demeanor on the world stage leaves me speechless.
I cannot say enough about how his efforts will propel Joe Biden into the White House in the very, very near future. Thank you, Donald!
Mike Dart
Rileyville
