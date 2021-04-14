Thank you for the front page article ("Heart to Heart," April 9) on David Fitzsimons. What a special thing he does in remembrance of his wife. Several months back while at the grocery a man gave me a little wooden heart and on the back was DF 6-20. I often wondered who he was and now I know, as Paul Harvey used to say, "the rest of the story."
My own dear spouse has passed and I often find heart-shaped images in many things and like to look at them as little messages from him.
Thank you, Mr. Fitzsimons, for your kindness and generosity and the wonderful little hearts you share. May God richly bless you!
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
