Thank you for the great editorial "Celebrating Earth" on Earth Day. It had many good suggestions of individual actions to make the earth better for citizens. One more suggestion that is important in the effort to reduce greenhouse gases and lessen the chance of climate extremes is to eat less meat, especially beef. It’s something we can all do and it makes a big difference because the methane the cows create with digestion is a potent greenhouse gas. Carbon dioxide, the other main gas culprit, is absorbed in the massive Amazon jungle, but the jungle is being cut down to graze more beef cattle.
It’s a double whammy to a stable climate. Maybe the next time we start to order that burger or pick up that steak, we can think, "Oh, climate change, I’ll choose something else." As the editorial encouraged, let’s continue the conversation on caring for our earth.
Charles Strickler
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.