Thank you, Friendly City people, thank you. I was giving up on your friendship then but us two elderly people, me with my vet's hat on, ate at the Country Kitchen in the mall. When we asked the waitress for the check she said, "A nice man paid for your dinner!" Wow. Honestly, tears filled my eyes. Something like that is rarely done for me. Oh, please God be kind to that man!
We, the wife and I, believe in "paying forward" or being the one that pays for a meal. My wife is into many "give back to the community" projects. That's just who she is. So, before we departed the Country Kitchen, we found a way to "pay forward." The man who saw an elderly couple and cared enough is owed my gratitude. May God bless and protect people like you! Thank you so much!
George Lampron
Rockingham County
(1) comment
Nice letter George.
