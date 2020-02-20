I would like to thank all the people who sent cards to my mother for her 87th birthday. She received so many beautiful and thoughtful cards. She received quite a few cards from people who saw the request in the paper who did not even know her.
Ella Burkeholder made her an absolutely beautiful card and Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson sent her one and even took the time to enclose a personal note. She took his out and read it and smiled quite a few times, always so proud that he had taken the time to send her a card, such a kind, thoughtful and generous man.
Again, thank you all so very much. You made her days receiving cards so exciting. You made mine by all of you sending her cards and making her smile.
Thank you.
Debbie Jordan
Hinton
(1) comment
Very nice letter Debbie. I'm glad that your mom's birthday was special.
