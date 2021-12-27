I would like to say thank you to the folks on Green Hill Road outside of Linville who put up the amazing Christmas light and music display. Thank you for all of your hard work, time, planning, expense, and for the little bit of Christmas magic you give to all of us. We brought our grandkids up to see it one night and it was wonderful.
Merry Christmas, a most happy and prosperous new year, and God bless to you folks, thanks again.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.