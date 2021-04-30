This week a package was delivered to our front porch. When we went to get it, there was also a vase of beautiful cut lilies that someone else had dropped off. On the front of the card it read, "He calls me beautiful one." On the inside of the card someone had written, "We had too many to enjoy so we picked a random porch to spread some joy! God Bless! ❤" There was no signature as to whom they were from.
Thank you to whomever delivered these to our home. We have enjoyed them all week. Such a thoughtful way to brighten someone's day.
Vickie and Doug Rawley
Harrisonburg
