Our OASIS family of local artists extends sincere and grateful thanks for the tremendous support we've received throughout difficult upheavals in 2020. The generosity of our patrons has allowed us to continue operating and helps us to carry on our 20-year cooperative mission for the arts in the Shenandoah Valley.
Our community has proved once again that beauty, creativity and the small business "shop local" spirit play essential roles in thriving communities during the best of times and the darkest challenges.
Thanks to this wonderful community support, we face 2021 with deepest gratitude and renewed optimism. We join in wishing all a healthy and prosperous New Year!
With enormous thanks,
Sarah Lock
President, OASIS Fine Art & Craft
Harrisonburg
