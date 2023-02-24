God love Lois Shaffer! She is the Mother Teresa of Page County. I absolutely adored volunteering with her for 15 years at the pantry and thrift store. She has done so much good, most of it unknown and uncelebrated.
Thank you, Lois!
Maurice Lheureux
Rileyville
