Thank you for publishing the columns of Luanne Austin. March 30's column "The Wonder Working Power of Poetry" powerfully communicates that well-combined words can provide a refreshing understanding of who we are, this place where we abide, and the great unknown we will all discover someday. Thank you, Luanne. Continue to stimulate your community with your profound thoughts.
Joseph L Lapp
