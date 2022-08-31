Rockingham County Baseball League! Thank you so much for a very entertaining season. This was the most balanced I can ever remember this league being. On any given night, anybody could beat anybody. These players are playing because they love the game. And a big thanks to every coach for the time they put in.
We fans love the game too, and it has been a great summer to come out and watch a game. We are so lucky to have a league to watch and enjoy going out to ball parks like Clover Hill and others where it’s like going back in time to watch the game.
And thanks to all the behind the scenes people who make the great food at each venue. Thanks again for everyone’s hard work.
Sam Alexander, Former SDHS baseball coach
Staunton
