I would like to say thanks to the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary, Angel Tree donors, sponsors and a lot of volunteers for making the annual toy distribution such a success again this year. A total of 1,400 giant leaf bags full of toys and 255 bicycles were distributed. Without the many hours of work by the auxiliary this event would not have been able to happen.

Again, I say thank you to all who were involved. It is you who have made it possible for so many children to have a wonderful Christmas.

Gary Stiteler

Salvation Army

advisory board member

Harrisonburg

