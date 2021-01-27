Saturday I was fortunate enough to receive my first COVID-19 vaccine provided by Sentara in Timberville. The whole process took less than 30 minutes and was exceptionally well run. The planning and organization was evident. Thank you, Sentara, for a job well done.
Janet Hadley
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.