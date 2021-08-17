The Shenandoah Valley has been experiencing thunderstorms this past week. Many residents have lost power due to these storms. I would like to thank Shenandoah Valley Electric Co-op on its quick response to a storm-related power loss at my home early Sunday morning.
These workers leave their homes in the middle of the night to make sure that SVEC customers are served. Thank you so much to all the employees who go out each day and night to make repairs.
I appreciate all that you do for your co-op members here in the Valley.
Susan Phillips
Rockingham
