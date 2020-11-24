I love Thanksgiving! Family, food and friends. What could be better? However, since my Thanksgiving will be muted this year, I decided to publicly thank the many 2020 heroes
Thank you, medical professionals who are taking care of COVID patients. The stress and risk you take must be overwhelming. You have my sincere admiration. I hope you get to rest and some relief this Holiday season.
Many thanks to all the poll workers. Having worked this job before, I know election day was long and tedious. I know that you are bipartisan and serving our country to make sure that our democracy prevails. I always thank you in person when I when I get the chance. May more people understand your hard work and appreciate what you do, and not disparage you, your work, and your commitment.
Let's celebrate the many people who continue to shine through this difficult year.
Sally Newkirk
Mount Crawford
