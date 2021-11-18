On Oct. 6, while returning from the doctor, we decided to catch a lunch at Wendy's on South Main Street. My wife was driving and I was lying back to reduce the pain in my spine from rough spots in the road. (I have had major back problems the last six months.) There was a line of vehicles, including a flatbed truck, right in front of us.
After placing our order, we pulled up to the window to receive our meal and to pay. At that point we were informed that the driver of the truck in front of us had paid our bill! What a surprise! The truck was gone and we had no way of expressing our gratitude.
Since then, it has occurred to us that maybe we could catch the attention of that anonymous person who was so thoughtful and kind, via this column. It is a joy to be assured that there are still some open-handed and generous people in this world!
Whoever you are, thanks so much, and "May the Lord reward your kindness; may a full reward be yours from the Lord God..." Ruth 2:12 The Berkeley Version).
Paul L. Kratz
Rockingham County
