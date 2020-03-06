I am writing in response to the article "Group Helps Those with Brain Injuries," Feb. 28.
I just wanted to give thanks to the passionate and caring people who work at Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley.
It is always great to hear positive stories about the generous acts our community has to offer. Small stories like this may give people the hope that they may need in order to finally reach out and ask for help. It lets people with brain injuries, or any other type of special needs, know that their "private" problems and daily struggles aren't so private at all. There are many people throughout the entire world who also share the same issue.
I hope that your other clients decide to finally join the monthly sessions to improve their way of life.
Thanks again for your hard work.
Yadhiris Coria-Sanchez
Harrisonburg
