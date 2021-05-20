My wife and I have lived within walking distance of Hillandale Park for the past 35 years. Two days ago we noticed that the bridge over the stream at the far end of the park had been torn down for replacement.
I expected this to take weeks and was surprised to see the replacement well on its way to completion today.
One Sunday last summer, I pointed out a dangerous gap in one of the bridges to a staff member. It was repaired by the next day.
We have been impressed by the efficiency and skill of the maintenance staff in this and the other municipal parks. It’s easy to take such proficiency for granted but we ought not.
Zack Perdue, Harrisonburg
