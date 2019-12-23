Thank you to Josh Bailey and those on the Grottoes Town Council who supported town residents, despite backlash (“School Board Member Responds To Grottoes Resolution,” Dec. 19). Solutions have been provided by town residents and have been disregarded without consideration, i.e., move a small portion of children from other elementary schools, which currently have overcrowding issues, redistrict the urban development area, provide a temporary fix at Montevideo Middle School of mobile units, among others.
South River Elementary School is a small school — moving it alone isn’t enough to solve a projected problem. Grottoes shouldn’t be expected to foot the tax bill for the entire county’s issue. All we’re asking is the board take adequate time to look into other viable solutions and not make hasty decisions.
This is our children’s safety and well-being. They’re kids, not numbers. This is also moving a majority of low income children to one school, which is the equivalent to socioeconomic gerrymandering.
Aerika Williams
Grottoes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.