Thanks to Grottoes Town Council for expressing the concerns of parents, grandparents, and others with regard to “proposed” changes affecting the children of the Grottoes community “currently being considered” by the Rockingham County School Board. It is obvious by Mr. Breeden’s statement, in the Daily News-Record, he does not like to be questioned or have to justify any decisions made, simply attack anyone who asks the board to give more time thought and consideration before adopting proposed changes.
Folks in Grottoes will remember the elected officials on the Grottoes Town Council had the best interest of the health, safety, and welfare of the children of this community in sending a request to the Rockingham County School Board to give it more time.
C.K. Lawhorne
Grottoes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.