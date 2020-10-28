The JMU ROTC students opened my heart wide and my brain is full of pride for their actions. Like the Marines I love, they ran to the sound of explosion. Their courage and devotion to duty is inspiring. I am not alone in my pride in this ROTC unit the whole Valley salutes you. Our Army is getting the best of the best, thank you.
Barbara Lampron Rockingham County
