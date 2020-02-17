I wish to thank Senator Mitt Romney for voting in accord with his conscience to convict President Trump on the charge of abuse of power.

Barbara P. Brennan New Market

bishopsboy
bishopsboy

Dear Ms. Brennan, were you just as thankful for all the other Republicans who voted their consciences as well?

prodigalson
prodigalson

Of course she isn't thankful for the other Republicans Mufalme Bishop. Only Republicans who side with Demokkkrats have principles, don't you know?

