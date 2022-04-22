We wish to extend praise and best wishes to Jessica Roach Bowles, a longtime employee of the Daily News-Record. Jessica has been our newspaper carrier for 18 years. She delivers our newspaper around 3 a.m. daily, including the days of hard rain, snow or thick fog.
We consider ourselves fortunate to have had her as a dependable part of our daily routine, and we wish her the very best in life.
Avis & Bill Smith
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.