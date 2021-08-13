One of my primary morning routines is reading the Daily News-Record. Whether I hold my physical copy or access it online, my day would not be complete without absorbing the local, state and national news coverage I find within its content.
I welcome the featured topics that rotate from day to day and look forward to each edition’s theme. My favorite, though, is Tuesday, simply because that is the day Ron Doyle’s Gray-Haired Tech column appears. I sincerely hope that other readers have come to value that precious gem as much as I have.
Ron’s knowledge and experience with the world of computer tech are nothing short of superb! Each column is filled with practical, usable information presented in an easy-to-read-and-follow format. The topics are always timely and are applicable to home users as well as office clients. I have said over and over that the Gray-Haired Tech advice is like having our own personal tech consultant at our sides.
Many thanks to Ron and the Daily News-Record for sharing this treasured resource!
Mike Fike
Bridgewater
