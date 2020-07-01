Nowhere in the news, etc., have I heard anyone say that newspapers were an essential activity. Let me tell you that your newspaper has become an essential to my comfort and sanity. I get up in the morning, fix a big cup of coffee and sit down to read the Daily News-Record. You keep me informed about local news, state-level events and major national events. Your reporters do such a good job.
Please, thank your staff for being available and thank all the staff who work so hard to prepare a paper six days a week. Thank also those who see that I have a paper to read.
Marian C. Jameson
Harrisonburg
