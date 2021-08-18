It is obvious that the Biden administration waited too long to evacuate civilians and support members from Afghanistan. With certainty, they should have preceded our military in leaving the country.
Let's pray that the Biden experts do not blunder again by waiting too long to administer COVID-19 booster vaccines for senior citizens and others. We can hardly afford back-to-back leadership disasters.
Bill Smith
Rockingham
