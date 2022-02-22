We learned that Alexander Campbell, the alleged in the shooting deaths of John Painter and J. J. Jefferson at Bridgewater College, may be schizophrenic. Our society will breathe deeply, be relieved and let that be just another excuse for allowing the proliferation of guns in our country. ("It's not our fault the guy has a problem. Why should we change?")
The Second Amendment was championed by James Madison to safeguard against a "corrupt and tyrannical government." Passed by Congress in 1789 and ratified in 1791 (mostly a safeguard against the reign of George III). That it has been amended 17 times should tell us it should be repealed.
We do not need the "well regulated militia" it aimed to protect — we have a standing Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. What we need is to lessen the number of guns available to those who would use them when stress overtakes them. And if you think you are safe from that problem, think again. If you ask nearly any mental health expert you will be told that the distance between rational sanity and irrational recklessness is almost nonexistent.
Discovering a cheating spouse, finding a rock in your restaurant meal, your neighbor parking on your grass, suspecting someone of "violating" your daughter — any seemingly small offense can trigger violence. It is passed time that our society took action and assumed the responsibility to begin fixing this problem.
When you read about the next school shooting or the person who kills his/her family, remember to feel some guilt. We can begin to fix this — or not. The fault does not rest with Alexander Campbell. We are all guilty.
Jim Gallant
Massanutten
