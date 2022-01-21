Many folks have been lost in the Build Back Better debate and political rancor that has deadlocked what a majority of Americans already approve. One of the most outrageous attacks is that it is too expensive, inflationary and will cost us all too much. Contrary to the political wags, the White House Build Back Better framework is fully paid for, and will not increase the national debt or create inflation.
Combined with savings from repealing the Trump administration’s rebate rule, the plan is fully paid for by asking more from the very largest corporations and the wealthiest Americans. The 2017 tax cut delivered a windfall to them, and this would help reverse that — and invest in the country’s future for hardworking people and middle-class folks. No one making under $400,000 will pay a penny more in taxes.
How will this be done? The Build Back Better Plan,
1. Stops large profitable corporations from paying zero in taxes and taxes the corporations that buy back stock rather than invest in the company
2. Stops rewarding corporations for shipping jobs and profits overseas
3. Asks the highest income Americans to pay their fair share
4. Invests in enforcing our existing tax laws, so the wealthy pay what they owe
What’s not to like about this plan for the working people and middle class of America? Don't be fooled by the politics of the wealthy folks who don't want this Build Back Better to pass.
Andy Sale
Rockingham
