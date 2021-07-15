Parents sounding off on transgender policies in schools got me thinking about all the ways we accommodated students over the years. It all began when poor children wanted to get a public education. Education for all not just the rich. Then, it moved onto girls wanting the same education as boys. Pretty forward-thinking stuff at the time. We were just getting started. Black children wanted the exact same opportunities and access to resources as white children. The Supreme Court agreed. Over the years we accommodated students with learning challenges and physical disabilities. We gave up peanut butter sandwiches for those with peanut allergies. Time and again we have bent over backward to accommodate those who are different. Now, transgender students want to use the bathroom that reflects their gender. Why should we do this? Because it is the decent and human thing to do. We can do hard things.
Tad Williams
Rockingham
(0) comments
