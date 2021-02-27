Though history may in time give us more plus points about his presidency than we have now, it’s safe to say that former President Donald Trump didn’t do himself many favors during his term in office.
One thing is for sure, however. He certainly raised national awareness about the pervasive liberal bent of most of the media. Trump succeeded in rattling their cage at the outset, and their opposition to him went from dislike to disdain.
So much of what we read, see or hear on the internet, newspapers, magazines, radio and TV is so biased it doesn’t even rise to the level of fake news.
The get accurate, balanced, both-sides-included news, one has to be very selective and discerning today. The deck is stacked.
J.B. Martin, Sr.
Elkton
