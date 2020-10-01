The deficit hawk, a seemingly extinct species within the Republican party, soars again. Once upon a time, whole flocks could be heard squawking about fiscal responsibility. Then, around 2016, this mysterious creature suddenly vanished. It even silently hibernated while massive tax cuts for the rich blew up the deficit.
Now, as Congress still debates a much-needed second relief bill, some have been spotted again. We hear its familiar call of “we don’t have enough money” and “the government cannot solve everything.” Uniformed commentators might believe this sudden reawakening stems from real fiscal concerns.
More observant onlookers, however, have long noticed how this animal’s migratory pattern overlaps with the interests of the rich and powerful. Much of the relief money might actually go to everyday people that need it, rely on it, deserve it. It might not go to well — connected tax-dodgers — and that drives the deficit hawk mad.
Martin Kalb
Rockingham
