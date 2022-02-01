There is much discussion in the national news, including print and broadcast media, regarding the filibuster. What is astonishing is the lack of understanding of our Constitution by members of Congress. Some members rail on and on that our democracy is under attack without mentioning we have a republican form of government.
I noted Virginia Sens. Warner and Kaine partnered with Sen. Pat Leahy in introducing Voting Rights Act legislation, which portended their position on the filibuster. When this legislation failed, they joined 46 Democrat senators voting to change the rules of the Senate regarding the filibuster. Warner and Kaine would be especially advised to review the protection of minority rights espoused in the Federalist Papers.
Richard Cullers
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.