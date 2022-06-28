Over the 27 years my family has lived in the Purcell Park neighborhood, we’ve been cognizant of many enhancements to the park: the installation of more durable and aesthetic bridges over Black’s Run and its tributaries; the stream bed restoration of 2008; the completion of a multiple-use bike way; rerouting trails subject to washouts.
Although we were aware of such improvements, their full effect had not sunk in until recently.
On a midspring morning walk of clear sky, bright sun and cool air, I was dazzled by the park’s beauty. Trees planted during the Black’s Run restoration had matured sufficiently to arch over the trail, creating a tunnel of green. In places once subjected to flooding, pollinator gardens flourished. The park I had thought of as mediocre is now almost magical.
To those who believe taxpayer money is misspent on parks, consider this. A 2019 study, published jointly by the University of North Carolina and Clemson, examined the relationship between urban green space (parks included) and crime. In general, in nearly all of the 300 cities surveyed, increased green space was associated with lower rates of both property crime and violent crime. Why? Time spent in nature reduces stress and aggression and increases well-being. Parks can reduce crime, provided they are designed for safety, well-maintained and well-utilized.
When municipalities face the choice of investing limited public funds in jails and increased policing, or in parks, the smart money is on the latter. Thank you, Harrisonburg city officials, for wisely investing in parks.
Dave Pruett
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.