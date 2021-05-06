As a member for the last 14 years, I enjoyed Glen E. Thomas’ letter to the editor on April 14 praising the Sentara RMH Wellness Center.
I also would like to praise the Wellness Center and all the dedicated employees for the last 40 years of both Wellness Centers.
My wife of 66 years, before passing away on Jan. 20, 2020, and I joined the old Wellness Center, behind the present building, in 1980. I am still a member, taking Fit Encore class for seniors, exercising on the stationary bikes and using the therapy pool at the age of 89.
Roger Rae
Harrisonburg
