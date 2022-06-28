The United States Supreme Court aids and abets back-alley abortionists, neglected children, abused children and child murder. And those of you who agree with them.
All of this under the disguise of being pro-life. The termination of an unborn is denied so he or she can be slaughtered later when it really hurts.
This "barefoot and pregnant" philosophy harks back to the darker days of our society. But wait! SCOTUS just brought it back.
A woman becomes pregnant because a man causes her to become so. He could also give her the flu or venereal disease. For these, she can seek help to reduce or cure. But not pregnancy. Why? See the nonsequitur just cited. Four old men and one funny woman say so.
Nonsense. Some 80% of Americans agree that a woman's body is her own and she should be allowed to do whatever she feels comfortable doing. The other 20% are probably out buying AK 47s.
So, all of the swaddled children left in doorways or tossed into dumpsters puts blood on the hands of all who deny choice. The women who are victims of rape or incest are left to take their chances with unsterile procedures that can kill them. These, too, fall on your shoulders.
The cry that "Abortion is Murder" begs the question: "Who is the murderer now?"
Look in the mirror.
Arthur Swygard
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.