The Secretary of Navy said you "must follow good order and discipline" and that President Donald Trump doesn't understand the "order of command.”
Sorry Secretary of the Navy, it is you who doesn't understand. The Constitution made the President Commander in Chief. You report to him, not he to you. You suck your thumb and complain to the openly-hostile-to-Trump press. As a Marine Airman your feet were dry and un-muddied and fired at an enemy miles away. The grunt Marine, SEAL or soldier fires at them from inches or feet, not miles. That anger of battle is not lost over night. You cannot consider your enemy as human or you won't kill him. Finally, we have a President that does not require a lawyer with each American in combat, a President who thinks first of those on the line and less about the enemy.
James Kerwin
Broadway
