I am writing in response to the article titled “Mural Goes Up on Bridge Dedicated to Late Fire Captain,” published in your newspaper on Oct. 15.
It’s always refreshing, especially in times such as these, to see the spirit of our Valley community and the showcasing of genuine, selfless individuals. I applaud Courtney Spiers and the selflessness it took to organize this restoration, and the sense of connectedness it brought about. Especially in our modern world, where we are all more disconnected than ever, it’s crucial to keep close ties to others around us and I feel that this effort has done just that.
Perhaps the most striking aspect of this story is the deep, collective sense of unitedness and the shared value of respecting and honoring those who have played an influential role in serving the community. This mural tells a story that is so much deeper than what can be taken at face value. The monument may be merely a piece of art; however, the underlying message and the sense of community growth that it has provoked provide so much more depth. It tells the story of a beloved community member while simultaneously honoring our local first responders and commemorating growth, and I feel that there is no better story to be told than that.
Samantha Dean
Elkton
