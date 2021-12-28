At last we finally have proof of life from another planet. The unvaccinated. How else can you explain unvaccinated people without a compelling medical reason not to be vaccinated yet refuse to be vaccinated? They look like us, but they are so fundamentally different from normal human beings that they are surely not from this planet. They can't be.
Unlike most of us they are self-centered, selfish, devoid of reason, compassion and commonsense. They have neither concern nor responsibility for others. They simply do not care that they are the primary reason this deadly virus continues to thrive and mutate to better sicken and kill. They hide in plain sight but they reveal themselves by participating in loud and unruly protests while carrying anti-vaccination signs. They are here. And we thought that life from another planet would be intelligent life?
Jerry Coulter
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.