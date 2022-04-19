“Only little people pay taxes,” Leona Helmsley famously said. Apparently, Veronique de Rugy thinks this is how it should be. Her DN-R column argues that a 20% minimum tax for billionaires would hurt everyone.
Her opinion is unsurprising. De Rugy works for the Mercatus Institute, founded and funded by the Koch Brothers, who are worth more than $100 billion. Between 2014 and 2018 the wealthiest 25 Americans, who collectively earned $401 billion, paid just 3.4% of their income in taxes. A married couple with one child earning $200,000 paid on average 26%.
De Rugy argues that the bill would raise little revenue. The bill’s sponsors estimate it would raise over $550 billion over 10 years. She argues people can simply move their money elsewhere. This is a good argument for a global tax on corporate income. She argues that billionaires help all of us by investing their money. But if they paid their fair share of taxes investment in public health, and infrastructure could increase. Finally, she argues that, given inflation, we will all soon be millionaires subject to the tax. Really?
Billionaires collectively became $1.7 trillion richer during the pandemic. Their wealth exceeds by one-third the total net worth of half of Americans. They would prefer not to spend this money on taxes, but rather buy yachts, private jets, and rides to outer space. And they buy congresspeople, “think tanks,” and people to write newspaper columns arguing that the rich should not have to pay taxes.
Timothy Jost
Rockingham
