One of the lessons from the recent election cycle is that a youth wave is surging. It is estimated that the youth vote gave Democrats a +3 advantage over Republicans (which off-set a similar advantage for Republicans from older voters). This should encourage Democrats and motivate them to do more to register young people to vote. My sixteen-year old grandson put me onto this in a recent conversation. He learned that 85-90% of young people between the ages of 18 and 29 who are registered actually vote. The problem, he discovered, is that only about 60% of that group are registered. He estimates that in 2024 election, in the ten most important battle-ground states, there will be six million new eligible voters in that age group. If even half of them register and vote, Democrats will do well in those states. So, this fall, as a junior, he led an effort in his school to get his senior classmates to pre-register to vote.
Now, lest my readers think a sixteen year-old high school student is a dubious source for election information, you would have to know this one. Within this year he has had two opinion articles longer than this one published in the Charlotte Observer. He does his homework and communicates convincingly. And various reports on the recent election confirm his analysis. For example: “Preliminary figures indicate that Democrats, particularly in swing states like Wisconsin and Michigan, benefited from a strong turnout of young voters, aged 18-29, the age group that regularly shows the strongest support for the party — and regularly votes the least” (New York Times, 11/12/22).
In the same article, Times writers Dan Simmons and Michael Wines add: “Tufts University’s Tisch College of Civic Life, perhaps the most assiduous tracker of young voters, estimated on Thursday that 27 percent of 18-to-29 voters cast ballots in midterm elections — and that 63 percent of them voted for Democrats in House of Representatives elections. . . . Political analysts said that young people were attracted to the Democratic side by its position on issues they consider crucial: abortion, climate change and gun rights among them.” Other issues involve basic human rights for women and minorities and drug reform including the decriminalization of marijuana. We may not agree with all these issues but they are on the front burner in young Americans’ minds and it’s their world we’re helping to create.
So, I conclude with two points. First, note that motivated young people, like my grandson, can make a difference. I would like to encourage students in our area high schools to do what he did—take the initiative to encourage their peers to register and vote as soon as they are eligible. It is not too early for them to prepare for the 2024 election. Second, pay attention to the issues that young adults consider crucial. To the list in the paragraph above add one more—never again Donald Trump. Informed young voters are not stupid. They know that D. T. did more damage to our republic than any other person alive. They want to ensure that neither he nor any of his ilk will have the power to do that again. So, listen to young Americans. This rising tide will raise many votes!
Tom Reynolds
