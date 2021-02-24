Marc Thiessen’s “Viewpoint” op-ed piece in the Feb. 15 DN-R provides a graphic description of heroic actions by Capitol Police during the mob invasion of the Capitol on Jan. 6, while slamming President Biden for negative comments about the police. In so doing, Thiessen totally ignores the opening scenes of that invasion.
We are told that the Capitol was closed to the public. However, video shows the first arrivals of the crowd swarming freely up the steps and into the building, where security personnel seem to welcome them, even taking selfies with some of the intruders, despite their being in violation of the rules. Biden justly critiques this first response to the invasion, comparing it to the violent police response to many of the mostly peaceful demonstrations for racial justice of last summer.
Please, Mr. Thiessen, give us the whole picture.
Ray E. Horst
Rockingham
