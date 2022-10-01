If you have voted for Ben Cline in the past, please consider these facts before you vote this year.
Ben Cline voted against all the following:
• The COVID bill that sent $1,400 to individuals and funds to help local communities and save restaurants and other businesses.
• The infrastructure bill that addresses long overdue problems in America’s bridges, roads, airports, electrical grid, etc.
• The bill to reduce community violence by aiding community policing and mental health services.
• The bill supporting NATO in its opposition to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.
• The bill assuring women the freedom to access contraception.
• The National Defense Act to provide funding for America’s military.
• The bill to limit prescription drug costs and to cap the cost of insulin.
• The bill to provide for childcare and preschools.
• The bill that provides for child tax and earned income tax credits.
• The bill that provides for home care.
• The bill that begins to address the growing climate change problem.
• The bill that brings semiconductor manufacturing back to America.
He did, however, vote to reduce taxes on big corporations and elite, wealthy Americans. These votes make it clear that Ben Cline is not working for the best interest of his constituents, but instead for the benefit of big corporations and his wealthy benefactors.
Perhaps it is time for a change. Your best choice to vote for Jennifer Lewis.
N.C. Kirkland Jr. MD
Rockingham
