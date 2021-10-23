In our worship service a few weeks ago there was a prayer petition asking God to "raise up wise and discerning leaders in federal, state, and local governments."
Virginia voters need to think carefully about who we elect as governor: someone who supports churches, personal freedoms, families, education, public safety, and businesses or someone whose life work appears to be for political party above all else.
Mary L. Short
Stanley
