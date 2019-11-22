This is the time of year when lots of gifts are given, but few are kept for long. Please consider "gifting" a lasting gift that will honor the recipient and benefit the community locally and worldwide.
Simple to do with little precious free time consumed. Donate a monetary gift of any size, no matter how small, to a charity that the recipient would be likely to support or that is a known, reputable organization. No need to worry about size, color, calories, waste produced by shipping materials. Moreover, the impact of such giving will have an enormous beneficial impact on the environment.
What do you think?
Sandra Rose
Penn Laird
