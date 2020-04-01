Think Positively! The COVID-19 is a bad one but not as bad as 1916-17. South Korea has fewer deaths and fewer cases because the people in Asia learned many years ago to wear a mask when sick. If a finger is pointed there are at least three pointing back towards you. A positive approach/outlook is always best. If you are wrong the sky didn't fall and if you are right can you actually keep it from falling?
All in the USA were unprepared and should have/could have/must have -- talk can't change that. Look forward and at the lessons learned. First and foremost, all drugs and medical equipment must be made in the USA. Manufacturing of any needed materials, equipment, software to protect ourselves must be made here. All when sick must wear masks and distance ourselves. Point to the future, not the past. God truly has blessed America!
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham County
